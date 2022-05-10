WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

818 PM CDT Tue May 10 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR FLOYD...MOTLEY...HALL AND

BRISCOE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe

limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty

winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

Lubbock Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT

FOR CENTRAL KINNEY...SOUTHWESTERN EDWARDS AND SOUTHEASTERN VAL VERDE

COUNTIES...

At 818 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Standart, or 12

miles west of Brackettville, moving north at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Del Rio, Val Verde Park, Standart, Alamo Village, Carta Valley,

Amanda, Laughlin AFB, Escondido Estates and Kickapoo Cavern State

Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

