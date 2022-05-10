WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 609 PM CDT Tue May 10 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BAILEY COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PARMER...SOUTHERN CASTRO AND LAMB COUNTIES... At 608 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Lazbuddie to 6 miles southeast of Earth to 6 miles west of Littlefield, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. At 550 PM CDT, the West Texas Mesonet at Amherst measured a wind gust of 66 mph. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Littlefield, Olton, Hart, Earth, Sudan, Amherst, Fieldton, and Springlake. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Eastern Armstrong County in the Panhandle of Texas... Southeastern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas... Southern Gray County in the Panhandle of Texas... Donley County in the Panhandle of Texas... * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 609 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goodnight to Clarendon, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Clarendon, Mclean, Groom, Howardwick, Lelia Lake, Lake Mcclellan, Alanreed, Greenbelt Lake and Goodnight. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather