WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

531 PM CDT Tue May 10 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTY...

At 530 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of

Earth, moving north at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Earth and Springlake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

South central Brewster County in southwestern Texas...

* Until 630 PM CDT.

* At 531 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Big Bend

National Park, or near Panther Junction, moving northeast at 15

mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Panther Junction, Big Bend National Park and Chisos Basin.

FOR NORTHEASTERN BAILEY AND NORTHWESTERN LAMB COUNTIES...

At 532 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of

Muleshoe, moving north at 35 mph.

Muleshoe and Needmore.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ARMSTRONG CARSON COLLINGSWORTH

DEAF SMITH DONLEY GRAY

HEMPHILL HUTCHINSON MOORE

OLDHAM POTTER RANDALL

ROBERTS WHEELER

