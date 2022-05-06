WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 6, 2022

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

209 PM CDT Fri May 6 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM CDT SATURDAY

FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTH PLAINS,

ROLLING PLAINS, AND EXTREME SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM

SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW

RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTH PLAINS, ROLLING PLAINS, AND EXTREME

SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE...

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 10 PM CDT Saturday. a

Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch

is in effect from Sunday morning through late Sunday night. The

Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Wind...Southwest at 15 to 20 mph at the 20 foot level Saturday.

Southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph Sunday

* Humidity...Minimum relative humidity around 3 percent to the

west of the Caprock escarpment and 5 to 10 percent to the east

of the Caprock Saturday. Minimum relative humidity of 3 to 8

percent Sunday area.

* Fuels...Extremely dry.

* Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor

burning is discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create

rapid wildfire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red

Flag Warnings.

