WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lubbock TX 122 PM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EXTREME SOUTHWESTERN TEXAS PANHANDLE AND MOST OF THE SOUTH PLAINS... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EXTREME ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EXTREME SOUTHWESTERN TEXAS PANHANDLE AND MOST OF THE SOUTH PLAINS... The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * Wind...Southwest at 15 to 20 mph at the 20 foot level today and southwest at 25 to 35 mph at the 20 foot level with gusts to 60 mph Tuesday. * Humidity...Dropping to 8 to 15 percent this afternoon, then as low as 6 percent Tuesday. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Conditions could be particularly dangerous on Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE ROLLING PLAINS AND EXTREME SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE... THE ROLLING PLAINS AND EXTREME SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE... * Wind...Southwest at 25 to 35 mph at the 20 foot level with gusts to 60 mph. * Humidity...As low as 6 percent. _____