WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022

_____

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

545 PM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 11 PM CDT SATURDAY

FOR THE SOUTH PLAINS...THE ROLLING PLAINS...AND THE EXTREME

SOUTHERN PANHANDLE FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 11 PM CDT Saturday. The

Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Timing...10 AM until 11 PM CDT..

* Wind...Southwesterly at 20 to 25 mph at the 20 foot level with

gusts to 35 mph.

* Humidity...As low as 5 percent.

* Fuels...Extremely dry.

* Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor

burning is discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create

rapid wildfire growth.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather