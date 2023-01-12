TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 12, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

1259 PM CST Thu Jan 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west

central Louisiana and southeast Texas.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR LOW

RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND HIGH WINDS FOR MUCH OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect until 6 PM CST this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, Starr, Hidalgo, inland

Willacy, inland Kenedy, and inland Cameron Counties.

* WIND...North 15 to 25 mph, occasionally gusting up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum values between 15 to 25 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

