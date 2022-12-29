TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 29, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

524 PM CST Thu Dec 29 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Newton

and northeastern Jasper Counties through 600 PM CST...

At 524 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

mainly rural areas of northern Jasper county and northwestern Newton

county, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Jasper, Browndell, Harrisburg and Sam Rayburn Dam.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3111 9374 3085 9402 3095 9419 3111 9409

3112 9404 3113 9404 3114 9403 3116 9391

3116 9382

TIME...MOT...LOC 2324Z 215DEG 14KT 3097 9405

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Burleson County through 600 PM CST...

At 525 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Lexington, moving north at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

Caldwell and Chriesman.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3058 9693 3069 9670 3058 9655 3040 9681

3043 9685 3043 9687 3046 9688 3046 9690

3047 9691 3049 9690 3050 9691 3051 9690

3054 9692 3055 9695

TIME...MOT...LOC 2325Z 221DEG 27KT 3044 9692

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather