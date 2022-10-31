TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 31, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 605 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion, West Cameron and East Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson and Orange Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather