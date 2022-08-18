TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

444 PM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN TYLER...NORTHEASTERN HARDIN AND SOUTHEASTERN JASPER

COUNTIES...

At 444 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Caney Head, or

7 miles southeast of Fred, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Buna, Fred and Caney Head.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Western Galveston County in southeastern Texas...

North central Brazoria County in southeastern Texas...

South central Harris County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 515 PM CDT.

* At 446 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northeastern

Pearland, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Western Pasadena, Pearland, Friendswood, South Houston, northern

Manvel, Greater Hobby Area, South Belt / Ellington, western Clear

Lake, Brookside Village, Golfcrest / Bellfort / Reveille, Edgebrook

Area, South Park, Minnetex, South Acres / Crestmont Park,

Sunnyside, Hobby Airport, Ellington Field and Meadowbrook /

Allendale.

