TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

418 PM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Tyler,

northeastern Hardin and southeastern Jasper Counties through 445 PM

CDT...

At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Fred to 6 miles east of Village Mills.

Movement was southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Silsbee, Kirbyville, Evadale, Fred, Spurger, Caney Head and Village

Mills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3064 9388 3027 9412 3050 9442 3073 9434

TIME...MOT...LOC 2117Z 298DEG 21KT 3061 9423 3047 9429

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Montgomery, east central Waller and northwestern Harris Counties

through 445 PM CDT...

At 420 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Waller, or near Prairie View, moving southeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

Prairie View, Pinehurst, Hockley, Waller, Pine Island and Stagecoach.

LAT...LON 3005 9603 3017 9568 3002 9561 2993 9596

TIME...MOT...LOC 2120Z 330DEG 6KT 3004 9590

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Areal flooding caused by excessive rainfall. Widespread

rain totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts.

* WHERE...Portions of southern New Mexico, including Grant, Sierra,

Otero, Luna, Hidalgo, and Dona Ana Counties. Portions of far west

Texas, including El Paso and Hudspeth Counties.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water

crossings may be impassable through the weekend. Storm drains and

ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding

and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Moist ground from recent rains will allow for quick runoff of

any additional moderate or heavy rain, resulting in flash

flooding and possible flooding of area rivers.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

