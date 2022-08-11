TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 11, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

447 PM CDT Thu Aug 11 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cameron

and southwestern Calcasieu Parishes, central Jefferson, southwestern

Newton and Orange Counties through 515 PM CDT...

At 447 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Orangefield, or near Orange, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Vidor,

Bridge City, West Orange, Central Gardens, Mauriceville, Deweyville,

China, Rose City, Pine Forest, Pinehurst, Port Acres, Hartburg,

Forest Heights and Orangefield.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 880 and 841.

Interstate 10 in Louisiana near mile marker 1.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3007 9435 3031 9375 3002 9362 2992 9376

2997 9376 3000 9379 2998 9383 2999 9386

2997 9384 2986 9393 2985 9393 2985 9394

2982 9392 2980 9395 2980 9394 2981 9393

2980 9393 2972 9405

TIME...MOT...LOC 2147Z 040DEG 10KT 3011 9385

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

