TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

727 PM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cameron

and southwestern Calcasieu Parishes, southwestern Newton and eastern

Orange Counties through 800 PM CDT...

At 727 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Forest Heights, or near Deweyville, moving south at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Orange, Bridge City, West Orange, Deweyville, Pinehurst, Hartburg and

Forest Heights.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 880 and 872.

Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 2.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2997 9376 2998 9378 2999 9379 2999 9380

3000 9379 2999 9381 3034 9389 3034 9371

2998 9362 2996 9376

TIME...MOT...LOC 0027Z 349DEG 32KT 3022 9376

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

