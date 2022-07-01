TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 1, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 709 PM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH HAS EXPIRED... The Flood Watch has expired for portions of southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu, East Cameron and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Jefferson and Orange. The flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flood Watch has expired. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather