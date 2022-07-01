TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 1, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

1021 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS

MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ORANGE COUNTY...

At 1021 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Orange, Bridge City, West Orange, Orangefield and Pinehurst.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather