TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 26, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

707 PM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Newton,

northeastern Orange and southeastern Jasper Counties through 730 PM

CDT...

At 707 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Gist to Mauriceville to near Forest

Heights. Movement was southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Orange, Vidor, West Orange, Mauriceville, Weiss Bluff, Gist,

Pinehurst, Hartburg and Forest Heights.

This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 878 and

869.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3040 9397 3024 9371 3021 9372 3021 9371

3018 9371 3017 9370 3015 9371 3015 9370

3007 9379 3025 9410 3026 9410 3026 9411

3028 9412

TIME...MOT...LOC 0007Z 055DEG 13KT 3031 9399 3023 9389 3018 9375

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather