TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 19, 2022 _____ AIR QUALITY ALERT Air Quality Alert Message Relayed by National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 255 PM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM CDT SUNDAY... The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is forecasting a Code Orange Air Quality Alert, until 6 PM CDT this evening. The Air Quality Index indicates that Ground Level Ozone will be at the Orange level, which means members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected. More information about current air quality is available at the T C E Q website www.tceq.texas.gov\/airquality\/monops. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather