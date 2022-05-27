TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022

AIR QUALITY ALERT

Air Quality Alert Message

Relayed by National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

236 PM CDT Fri May 27 2022

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM CDT SATURDAY...

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is forecasting a Code

Orange Ozone Action Day for Jefferson, Orange and Hardin Counties,

in effect until 6 PM CDT this evening...

...Air Quality Alert in effect from 7 AM to 6 PM CDT Saturday.

The Air Quality Index indicates that ozone will be at the Orange

level, which means members of sensitive groups may experience health

effects. The general public is not likely to be affected. Increasing

ozone levels may cause unhealthy air quality during afternoon hours.

Active children and adults, the elderly and people with respiratory

diseases such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion.

Please take whatever voluntary steps you can to reduce emissions

that contribute to ozone formation. Drive less and make sure your

automobile is in good working condition. Make sure your gas cap is

tight. Wait until after 6 PM to refuel your vehicle and use gas

powered lawn equipment.

More information about current air quality and what you can do to

help prevent ozone formation is available at the T C E Q website

www.tceq.texas.gov/goto/ozonefacts.

...Ozone Action Day...

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an

Ozone Action Day for the Houston, Galveston, and Brazoria area for

Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing

high levels of ozone pollution in the Houston, Galveston, and

surrounding areas on Saturday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by

sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work,

avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy and keeping your vehicle

proper tuned.

For more information on ozone:

Ozone: The Facts www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html

EPA AirNow: www.airnow.gov/?city=Houston&state=TX&country=USA

Take Care of Texas: www.takecareoftexas.org/conservation-tips/keep-our-

air-clean

...OZONE ACTION DAY...

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued

an Ozone Action Day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area for Saturday,

May 28, 2022.

high levels of ozone air pollution in the Dallas-Fort Worth area

on Saturday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a

ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work,

avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your

vehicle properly tuned.

Ozone: The Facts (www.tceq.texas.gov/goto/ozonefacts)

Air North Texas: (www.airnorthtexas.org)

EPA Air Now

(www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action.local_state&STATEID=45&TAB=0)

Take care of Texas (www.takecareoftexas.org)

North Central Texas Council of Governments Air Quality

(www.nctcog.org/trans/air/index.asp)

