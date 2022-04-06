TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

820 PM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Louisiana...Texas...

Sabine River Near Deweyville

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 24.4 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 24.4 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 17.9 feet

early Monday afternoon.

- Flood stage is 24.0 feet.

Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat

Sabine River

Deweyville 24.0 24.4 Wed 7 pm CDT 23.7 22.1 20.3

