SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1036 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central

Colorado, north central Wharton, southeastern Austin, northwestern

Fort Bend, southern Waller and west central Harris Counties through

1100 AM CST...

At 1035 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Eagle Lake, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Katy, Sealy, Prairie View, Brookshire, Eagle Lake, southwestern

Addicks Park Ten, northern Eldridge / West Oaks, Wallis, Fulshear,

Pine Island, Simonton, San Felipe, Pattison, Weston Lakes, Cinco

Ranch and Monaville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 2948 9631 2957 9645 3011 9603 2979 9565

TIME...MOT...LOC 1635Z 229DEG 47KT 2963 9625

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CST

FOR CENTRAL LAVACA COUNTY...

At 1037 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sublime, or 8

miles east of Hallettsville, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Hallettsville, Sublime, Ezzell, Vienna, Worthing and Vsetin.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Austin San Antonio.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

