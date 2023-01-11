WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 12, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

824 PM CST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island,

and Bolivar Peninsula.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

