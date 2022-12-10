WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 222 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in dense fog. * WHERE...Chambers, Coastal Harris, Coastal Galveston, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather