WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 3, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 919 PM CST Fri Dec 2 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____