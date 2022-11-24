WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 24, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Galveston County in southeastern Texas... * Until 615 PM CST. * At 548 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of San Leon to Galveston Pier 21 to near Schlitterbahn, moving east at 20 mph. A wind gust to 61 mph was observed at Scholes Field in association with this storm. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Galveston Pier 21, Pelican Island, Galveston Pleasure Pier, Bolivar Peninsula, Crystal Beach, The Strand and Port Bolivar. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather