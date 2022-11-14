WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 14, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 348 PM CST Mon Nov 14 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Galveston, southeastern Fort Bend, northern Brazoria, northwestern Chambers, south central Liberty and southeastern Harris Counties through 430 PM CST... At 347 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Kashmere Gardens to 8 miles northwest of West Columbia. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Pasadena, Pearland, western League City, Baytown, southeastern Missouri City, Friendswood, Deer Park, Alvin, South Houston, Santa Fe, Galena Park, Jacinto City, Webster, Manvel, Cloverleaf, Downtown Houston, Second Ward, Fresno, South Belt \/ Ellington and Barrett. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3001 9472 2923 9532 2916 9583 2983 9532 TIME...MOT...LOC 2147Z 255DEG 24KT 2979 9531 2924 9573 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather