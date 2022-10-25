WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1148 PM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southeastern

Texas.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for

southeastern Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRIMES...NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY AND SOUTHERN WALKER

COUNTIES...

At 1148 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Huntsville

State Park, or near Huntsville, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Huntsville, Willis, New Waverly, Huntsville State Park and Crabbs

Prairie.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread

significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately

likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of

a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant

property damage.

