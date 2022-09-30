WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 1, 2022 _____ AIR QUALITY ALERT ...Ozone Action Day... The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Houston, Galveston, and Brazoria area for Saturday, October 1, 2022. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution in the Houston, Galveston, and surrounding areas on Saturday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy and keeping your vehicle proper tuned. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts www.tceq.texas.gov\/airquality\/monops\/ozonefacts.html EPA AirNow: www.airnow.gov\/?city=Houston&state=TX&country=USA Take Care of Texas: www.takecareoftexas.org\/conservation-tips\/keep-our- air-clean ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 AM CDT Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Nuisance flooding is expected, with water reaching or pushing into the dunes on South Padre Island. Vehicles, except those with four wheel drive and high wheel bases, will be unable to be driven on the beach. This includes locations north of Public Beach Access #3. Minor to moderate beach erosion is expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time period for coastal flooding at the local beaches will be a few hours before, and after, high tide at 11:11 PM Friday night. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather