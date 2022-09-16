WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 16, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 249 PM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Fort Bend and Harris. * WHEN...Until 345 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 249 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Northeastern Sugar Land, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village, southeastern Eldridge \/ West Oaks, Meadows Place, Westchase, Westwood, Sharpstown, Alief, Briar Forest, Braeburn, Mid West, Brays Oaks, Meyerland Area and Memorial. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather