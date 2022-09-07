WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

301 PM CDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY...

SOUTHWESTERN SAN JACINTO AND SOUTHEASTERN WALKER COUNTIES IS

CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned

area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. Another severe

thunderstorm warning is in effect for Montgomery County.

_____

