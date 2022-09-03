WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 404 PM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Harris, Liberty and Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 515 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 404 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Humble, Tomball, Kingwood, Spring, Aldine, Greater Greenspoint, The Woodlands, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Woodbranch, Plum Grove, Lake Houston, Porter Heights, northern Atascocita, Bush Intercontinental Airport, Splashtown, northwestern Acres Home, Hooks Airport and Greater Inwood. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather