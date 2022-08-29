WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 29, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 1008 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Galveston, Chambers, southeastern Liberty and east central Harris Counties through 1100 AM CDT... At 1008 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Rollover Pass to San Jacinto State Park. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Northeastern Pasadena, Baytown, La Porte, Deer Park, Beach City, Channelview, Highlands, Barrett, Crosby, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Shoreacres, Old River-Winfree, Cove, Morgan's Point, High Island, San Jacinto State Park, Crystal Beach, Smith Point and Gilchrist. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 2955 9439 2952 9437 2936 9451 2968 9516 2997 9505 3002 9449 2989 9444 2989 9443 2982 9436 2961 9436 2961 9435 2956 9435 TIME...MOT...LOC 1508Z 209DEG 23KT 2950 9452 2976 9507 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather