WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

444 PM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Grimes,

northwestern Montgomery and southwestern Walker Counties through 515

PM CDT...

At 444 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles northeast of Anderson, or 19 miles northeast of Navasota,

moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Richards and Roans Prairie.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3048 9593 3056 9606 3086 9589 3066 9561

TIME...MOT...LOC 2144Z 222DEG 13KT 3061 9589

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following

county, Hudspeth.

* WHEN...Until 645 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows

over low-water crossings. Some low-water crossings may become

impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 344 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Fort Hancock, Acala, Esperanza and McNary.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Areal flooding caused by excessive rainfall. Widespread

rain totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest New Mexico including Dona Ana,

Grant, Otero, Sierra, Luna, and Hidalgo Counties. Portions of west

Texas, including El Paso and Hudspeth Counties.

* WHEN...Through early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be

flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.

Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are

possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood

with more heavy rain.

- Wet and saturated ground from recent rains will allow for

quick runoff of additional rainfall, resulting in flash

flooding and flooding of area rivers.

