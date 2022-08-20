WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 302 PM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Montgomery, western Liberty and northeastern Harris Counties through 330 PM CDT... At 301 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over East Little York \/ Homestead, or near Aldine, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Humble, Near Northside Houston, Aldine, Northside \/ Northline, Kingwood, Greater Greenspoint, Spring, northeastern Greater Heights, The Woodlands, Greater Fifth Ward, Oak Ridge North, Bush Intercontinental Airport, Eastex \/ Jensen Area, The Woodlands Pavillion, Hunterwood, El Dorado \/ Oates Prairie, Hidden Valley, Independence Heights, Settegast and Atascocita. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2978 9522 2980 9541 3017 9549 3012 9507 TIME...MOT...LOC 2001Z 191DEG 21KT 2989 9528 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Nacogdoches, central Shelby, northern San Augustine and northwestern Sabine Counties through 345 PM CDT... At 303 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Melrose, or 14 miles east of Nacogdoches, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Center, San Augustine, Tenaha, Melrose, Patroon, Shelbyville, Martinsville, Bland Lake, Neuville, Chireno, Hurstown, Denning, James, Sexton, Jericho, Calgary, Arcadia and Jordans Store. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3143 9443 3158 9454 3196 9422 3157 9384 TIME...MOT...LOC 2003Z 238DEG 28KT 3155 9441 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Panola, central Rusk and southeastern Gregg Counties through 345 PM CDT... At 304 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Henderson, moving northeast at 20 mph. Longview, Henderson, Carthage, Tatum, Beckville, Joinerville, Pinehill, Turnertown, Lakeport, Easton, Chapman, Monroe, Fairplay, Stewart, Brachfield, Chalk Hill, Church Hill and Oak Hill. LAT...LON 3246 9471 3242 9470 3243 9468 3242 9468 3241 9467 3240 9464 3240 9460 3217 9435 3200 9486 3214 9499 3215 9499 TIME...MOT...LOC 2004Z 231DEG 18KT 3212 9487 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather