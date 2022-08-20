WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

152 PM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central

Montgomery, south central San Jacinto and northwestern Liberty

Counties through 215 PM CDT...

At 152 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Splendora, or 8 miles southwest of Cleveland, moving northeast at 20

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Cleveland, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Woodbranch and

North Cleveland.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3016 9518 3026 9534 3052 9519 3038 9493

TIME...MOT...LOC 1852Z 212DEG 19KT 3028 9519

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Baylor

County through 215 PM CDT...

At 150 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles east of Millers Creek Reservoir. This storm was nearly

stationary. Other storms are beginning to form near Seymour. Locally

heavy downpours are likely too.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph.

Seymour.

LAT...LON 3340 9936 3353 9942 3361 9922 3340 9906

TIME...MOT...LOC 1850Z 246DEG 3KT 3341 9928

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Knox

County through 230 PM CDT...

At 156 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 5 miles north of Guthrie to 16 miles west of

Benjamin to 4 miles southeast of O'Brien. Movement was northeast at

15 to 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Munday, Knox City, Benjamin and Rhineland.

LAT...LON 3340 9999 3381 10000 3357 9953 3340 9964

TIME...MOT...LOC 1856Z 209DEG 14KT 3370 10035 3353 10008 3334 9978

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather