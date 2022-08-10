WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 10, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

741 PM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN AUSTIN...NORTHWESTERN FORT BEND...SOUTHERN WALLER

AND WEST CENTRAL HARRIS COUNTIES...

At 741 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Spring Branch North to near Katy to near San Felipe,

moving south at 10 mph. A 58 mph wind gust was recorded at Houston

Executive Airport at 715pm.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Katy, Sealy, Brookshire, Addicks Park Ten, Mission Bend, Eldridge /

West Oaks, Spring Branch West, Wallis, Fulshear, Simonton, San

Felipe, Pattison, Westchase, Sharpstown, Cinco Ranch, Briar Forest,

Weston Lakes, Alief, Four Corners and Mid West.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN VICTORIA AND NORTHEASTERN GOLIAD COUNTIES...

At 741 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Weesatche, or

10 miles southeast of Yorktown, moving southwest at 15 mph.

Weesatche, Weser and Ander.

This includes the following highways...

US Highway 183 between mile markers 628 and 640.

US Highway 59 near mile marker 668.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather