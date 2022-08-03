WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 3, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

606 PM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...Two strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Polk

County through 630 PM CDT...

At 603 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking two strong thunderstorms

in eastern Polk County, moving north at 20 to 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Corrigan, Seven Oaks, Alabama-Coushatta Reservation, Leggett, Moscow

and Segno.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in League City.

LAT...LON 3053 9459 3055 9487 3102 9490 3098 9465

3068 9458

TIME...MOT...LOC 2303Z 181DEG 49KT 3064 9470

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

