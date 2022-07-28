WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 28, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 433 PM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Fort Bend and Harris. * WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Locations with poor drainage due to construction, particularly near I-69\/US-59 and some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 431 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Northeastern Sugar Land, Stafford, Bellaire, West University Place, Greenway \/ Upper Kirby Area, Afton Oaks \/ River Oaks Area, University Place, eastern Memorial Park, Neartown \/ Montrose, Midtown Houston, Fourth Ward, Macgregor, Greater Third Ward, Downtown Houston, Greater Eastwood, Second Ward, Greater Fifth Ward, Meadows Place, Southside Place and Gulfton. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather