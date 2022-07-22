WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 22, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

249 PM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will bring heavy rain and strong wind gusts

to portions of southeastern Montgomery and northeastern Harris

Counties through 315 PM CDT...

At 245 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Barrett. This storm was nearly stationary and has produced 1 to 2

inches of rain.

HAZARD...Winds Gusts in excess of 30 mph. Heavy Rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Heavy rain could cause localized street

flooding.

Locations impacted include...

Humble, Spring, Highlands, Kingwood, Barrett, Channelview, Crosby,

Bush Intercontinental Airport, Atascocita, Lake Houston Dam, Lake

Houston, Sheldon, East Little York / Homestead, East Houston, New

Caney and Porter.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Avoid

flooded roadways when possible.

LAT...LON 3016 9521 2982 9499 2980 9515 3003 9548

TIME...MOT...LOC 1945Z 076DEG 3KT 2988 9509

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

