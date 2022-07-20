WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 20, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 316 PM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY SOUTH TO SOUTHWEST WINDS... * AFFECTED COUNTIES... Houston...Trinity...Madison...Walker... Burleson...Brazos...Washington...Grimes. * WIND...South to southwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts near 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...102 to 106 degrees. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather