WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 13, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 424 PM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Wharton County through 500 PM CDT... At 423 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wharton, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... El Campo, Wharton, Pierce and Hungerford. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2941 9602 2924 9597 2914 9630 2939 9633 TIME...MOT...LOC 2123Z 081DEG 15KT 2930 9606 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather