WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 1, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1254 PM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED...

The Flash Flood Watch is cancelled for a portion of southeast Texas,

including the following areas, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands,

Chambers, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris,

Coastal Matagorda, Galveston Island, Matagorda Islands and Southern

Liberty.

Flooding is no longer expected to pose a widespread threat. Isolated

showers and storms this afternoon could result in brief heavy rain,

so please continue to use caution around any known low water spots

and any road closures.

