SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

420 PM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Wharton,

Jackson and northwestern Matagorda Counties through 500 PM CDT...

At 420 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Edna to 7 miles northwest of Markham.

Movement was southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Southwestern Bay City, Edna, Ganado, La Ward, Lolita, Blessing,

Markham, Cordele, Vanderbilt, Louise, Midfield, Wadsworth, Lake

Texana Dam and Danevang.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2915 9676 2917 9625 2883 9576 2876 9667

2877 9668 2878 9670 2880 9670 2882 9672

2885 9670 2886 9672 2889 9673 2890 9675

TIME...MOT...LOC 2120Z 320DEG 14KT 2900 9662 2903 9617

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

