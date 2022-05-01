WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 152 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Brazos and Grimes. * WHEN...Until 500 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 152 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Navasota, Millican, Anderson, Carlos and Roans Prairie. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather