WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 30, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 831 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL GRIMES...MADISON AND WEST CENTRAL WALKER COUNTIES... At 831 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 14 miles northwest of Bedias to near Madisonville, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include... Madisonville and North Zulch. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN TRINITY AND NORTHWESTERN HOUSTON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANGELINA CASS CHEROKEE GREGG HARRISON MARION NACOGDOCHES PANOLA RUSK SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY SMITH UPSHUR ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN EDWARDS AND NORTHEASTERN REAL COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. FOR NORTHWESTERN KERR COUNTY... At 833 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles west of Kerr Wildlife Management Area, or 26 miles north of Vanderpool, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Kerr Wildlife Management Area. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather