WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT National Weather Service HOUSTON\/GALVESTON TX 1218 PM CDT Tue Apr 12 2022 ...GUSTY WINDS IN RAIN SHOWERS ALONG THE COAST... Wind gusts up to 45-50 mph have been already been observed this morning on Galveston Island. Strong southerly winds with gusts up to 45 mph will remain possible into the afternoon hours as rain showers\/thunderstorms pass along the coastline. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather