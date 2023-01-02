TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

559 AM MST Mon Jan 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of far west Texas and south-central New Mexico

including El Paso, northern Hudspeth, southern Dona Ana, and

southern Otero Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 5 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will blow around unsecured objects and

holiday decorations. Travel will be difficult for high-profile

vehicles. A few tree limbs could be blown down.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

