TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 3, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

344 AM MDT Thu Nov 3 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...In New Mexico, Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley

and Southern Tularosa Basin Counties. In Texas, Western El Paso

County and Eastern/Central El Paso County Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS... Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

