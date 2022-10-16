TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 16, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

201 PM MDT Sun Oct 16 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following

county, Hudspeth.

* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 200 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in Southeast of Canyon. Between 1 and 1.2 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Southeast of Canyon is the most likely place to experience

minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

mainly rural areas of Southern Hudspeth County

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN PECOS

AND EAST CENTRAL REEVES COUNTIES THROUGH 315 PM CDT...

At 302 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 21

miles southeast of Barstow, or 22 miles southeast of Pecos, moving

east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

B F Goodrich Testing Track.

If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy

building.

LAT...LON 3108 10329 3122 10335 3128 10320 3114 10314

TIME...MOT...LOC 2002Z 253DEG 18KT 3119 10322

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather