TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

655 PM MDT Sat Aug 20 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 7 PM MDT this evening for a

portion of western Texas, including the following counties, El Paso

and Hudspeth.

Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to

heed remaining road closures.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 600 AM MDT Sunday for portions

of New Mexico and southwest Texas.

_____

