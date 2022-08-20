TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

641 PM MDT Sat Aug 20 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 645 PM MDT this evening for a

portion of western Texas, including the following county, Hudspeth.

Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to

heed remaining road closures.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 600 AM MDT Sunday for portions

of New Mexico and southwest Texas.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather